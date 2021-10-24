Greenville Christian rebounds to blank Waco Eagle, 58-0

Greenville Christian’s Eagles made up for a lopsided loss in their previous game with a 58-0 blanking of Waco Eagle Christian in a six-man district football opener at home on Saturday.

The Eagles’ defense held Waco Eagle without a first down and forced a safety.

Greenville Christian’s offense scored on its first seven possessions as the game ended with the Eagles kneeling three times with the football near Waco Eagle’s goal line to run off the final 90 seconds of the first half. The game was called at halftime due to the 45-point mercy rule.

“We had some kids that were ready to play because they were embarrassed at Jonesboro,” said Eagles coach Larry Uland. “This team we played was rebuilding.”

Jonesboro, ranked No. 3 in the state, beat the Eagles 56-6 at Jonesboro back on Oct. 8.

Uland and his staff had two weeks to prepare the Eagles for their district opener.

“The theme all week was don’t let them ambush us,” he said. “They’re not just working for today. They’re working for district play. I’m real pleased with the senior leadership.”

The Eagles’ next game is on Saturday at home against 6-1 Longview Christian Heritage, which was picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to win the district title.

Greenville Christian spread the scoring around. Eli Wimberley threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brady Britain, who threw for touchdowns of 24 yards to Gus Holleman and 5 yards to Matthew Sundeen. Wimberley also ran for a 30-yard touchdown.

Colton Smith ran for touchdowns of 5 and 20 yards.

Jack Pope also ran for a 37-yard TD.

Holleman was 7-of-7 on conversion kicks and nearly scored when he returned Waco Eagle’s free kick after the safety. Holleman was tripped up by the last defender before landing inside the 2-yard line.

Greenville Christian improved to 4-3 for the season with its fourth defensive shutout, the most in a single season in Uland’s six-man coaching career.

Waco Eagle dropped to 1-8. The visiting Eagles suited up only eight players and lost two to injuries by the end of the game.