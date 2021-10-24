CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State battles, but falters on the road at Hawaii, 48-34

By Colin Deaver
 9 days ago

HONOLULU — Dedrick Parson ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and Hawaii scored three times on plays of 75 yards or longer on Saturday night to beat New Mexico State 48-34.

Calvin Turner Jr. had six carries for 94 yards and a touchdown and added five receptions for 30 yards for Hawaii (4-4) and freshman Brayden Schager, making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Chevan Cordeiro, completed 25 of 29 passes for 219 yards.

Juwan Price scored for New Mexico State (1-7) on 46-yard run to tie it at 27-all but on the next play from scrimmage Turner took a handoff, cut left to the sideline and raced untouched for the score to give Hawaii the lead for good with 1:18 left in the third quarter. About four minutes later, Darius Muasau returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 41-27.

Parson scored on runs on 9 yards and 1 yard and Khoury Bethley had a 79-yard pick-6 to help the Rainbow Warriors take a 24-3 lead midway through the second quarter.

Juwan Price had a 56-yard TD run and Ethan Albertson kicked a 44-yard field to trim New Mexico State’s deficit to 24-10 at halftime.

Price finished with 17 carries for 159 yards and Jonah Johnson added 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

It was Hawaii’s first regular season home game played in front of spectators — with a limited capacity of 1,00 fans — in nearly two years due to COVID restrictions.

Hawaii paid tribute throughout the game to former quarterback Colt Brennan, who passed away in May at the age of 37. The 2006 Heisman Trophy finalist set multiple program and NCAA passing records.

