El Paso, TX

Cellist Zuill Bailey “honored” to play at Celebration of Life for former UTEP President Dr. Natalicio

By Shelby Kapp
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3Crt_0cbNYSSj00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A celebration of life for former UTEP President Dr. Diana Natalicio was held at Centennial Plaza on the UTEP campus at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

El Paso Pro-Musica and UTEP Center of Arts Entrepreneurship director and Grammy award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey played the cello for the service.

Bailey tells KTSM 9 News he knew Natalicio personally and selected three songs to play at the end when lanterns will be lit at the celebration of life. Bailey says the songs represent Natalicio’s dream for UTEP and how her dream will live on.

“The first piece I felt like it was the three chapters, dreaming, of what could be of this magnificent university and she was the dreamer,” said Bailey.

The first song he will play on the cello is called “tramumerai” by Robert Schumann. The second will be “Après un rêve” by Gabriel Fauré.

” “Après un rêve” is after the dream, she realized her dream, she got this built and created this out of blank canvas this magnificent university to look the way it is now,” said Bailey.

The last song will be called “Dance of a Blessed Spirits.

“Of course we feel very blessed to have her in our lives so I chose a piece by Gluck called Dance of a Blessed Spirits. So those pieces will be the dream, after the dream and then blessing the spirit of Diana Natalicio,” said Bailey.

Bailey says Natalicio requested that he play for her, saying that’s what makes playing at the celebration of her life so meaningful to him.

“She always came to the concerts of El Paso Pro-Musica, we always spoke about things, actually we flew together a lot on many airlines as we were zig-zagging around the United States representing UTEP and other arts organizations. So the fact that she wished my involvement is deeply meaningful for me and the fact that I get to make her wish come true and be a part of this memorial, I’m very honored,” said Bailey.

Remembering Diana Natalicio: Community, family, friends gather for Celebration of Life

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

