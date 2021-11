The New England Patriots bounced back in a big way following their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an absolute blowout of the New York Jets. And yes, I know it’s the Jets we’re talking about here. They’re just awful, and quite possibly the worst team in the NFL (again). And things weren’t made any better for them when Zach Wilson went down. But the bottom line is if you’re able to hang 50 on a team, any team, you did a lot of things right. And yesterday, the Patriots did a lot of things right.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO