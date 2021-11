QUINAULT, Wash. — The search for a missing hiker in Olympic National Park was scaled back Monday after a week of searching. Duane Miles, 78, of Beaver, Wash. was last seen on Oct. 19 at the Graves Creek trailhead, according to the national park. Friends told the national park he had planned to hike off-trail south of the Graves Creek Campground and exit near the Graves Creek Corral.

QUINAULT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO