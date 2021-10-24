CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Week, New Music To Add To Your Playlist

By Kiki J
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BIA – “Can’t Touch This”. Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are @officialkikij. Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Sign Up For Our...

thebeatdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)

After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.
CELEBRITIES
Michael H. Loyd Jr

Lil Wayne and Papoose dropping new music video this week.

Lil Wayne teams up with Brooklyn's top lyricist to show why they won't be stopping anytime soon. Papoose who's also known best for his underground hit record "Alphabetical Slaughter" has finally made it to the big leagues. Recently Pap and the New Orleans goat released the new hit single "Thought I Was Gonna Stop" that has fans around the world anticipating the music video. This Thursday you can expect to see the music video on every platform directed by Street Heat Films. The Music Video is expected to be premiered on Youtube Live, Instagram, and Facebook simultaneously.
BROOKLYN, NY
msureporter.com

“Fall” in love with these new songs for the ultimate playlist

It’s that time of year again. The playlists of summer filled with upbeat, pop-filled sunshine beats give way to fall playlists of cool, laid back songs. Songs that fit the theme for fall should be time for reflection and contemplation. Catchy beats with lyrics that embody the colorful tones of the leaves are streamed through speakers. These six fall songs are the perfect combination of feels and heartbreak to have an amazing fall.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Wale
Person
Yella Beezy
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Cozz
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Fetty Wap
freshmusicfreaks.com

‘I Want You’ To Listen To This Week’s New Music Because It Surely Will Not ‘Let You Down’ | Fresh Music Friday

The massive trance classic ‘Free’ by Ultra was released back in 2000. Now, Talla 2XLC and his partner in crime Para X have remixed ‘Free’ in the best possible fashion, ready for the big uplifting trance sets released on Technoclub Retro. Techy groovy beats, playful percussion, bouncy basslines, thumping beats and great drive with two very solid breakdowns with the main hair raising melody and the well-known spoken vocal sample. Tech-trance and great uplifting vibes in one explosive version let you feel ‘Free’ to enjoy good times on Technoclub Retro.
MUSIC
Billboard

Travis Scott’s 2021 Rolling Loud NYC Set Was a Moment of Redemption on Day 3

There was no other way to end an insane weekend full of music, mosh pits, surprise moments and more than having the king of Rolling Loud, Travis Scott, close out day three on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Citi Field in Queen, New York. The last time LaFlame hit the Rolling Loud stage in the Big Apple, he blew out his knee and finished the show on one leg in 2019. It was a courageous effort, but Scott knew he needed to redeem himself and run that one back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Terrace Martin to Drop ‘Drones’ Album — Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and More — on Friday

Los Angeles-based jazz saxophonist Terrace Martin, who first rose to prominence with his work on Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” will release a new concept album titles “Drones” on Nov. 5 — this Friday. The album features collaborations with Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Leon Bridges, Cordae, Ty Dolla$ign, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, YG and more. The first single from the new project, “Leave Us Be,” is available now. According to the announcement, “Over six years ago, about one week after the release of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, Terrace Martin, in a philosophical conversation with Lamar, discussed a growing...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bia#Officialkikij
loudersound.com

Tracks of the Week: new music from Royal Republic, Jack White and more

Welcome to Tracks of the Week, your one-stop stop for the very freshest in awesome rock'n'roll. We've listened to this week's many dozens of possible candidates, and eight worthy contestants have risen above the horrendous and the humdrum, presenting themselves as possible champions of this week's battle. But first, last...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

New Music Critique: Music These Days

Published since 1977, Music Connection magazine is a monthly music trade publication catering to musicians, industry pro’s, and support services. Music Connection exists to serve artists and music people, to offer connections to the unconnected and to provide exclusive information that can help our readers take their music to the next level.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
orlandoweekly.com

New music from Orlando natives Tonstartssbandht out this week

They may be a breakout act, but Tonstartssbandht (pronounced "ton-starts-bandit") are still very much a self-proclaimed Orlando band. After starting out playing noisy shows at local spots like Uncle Lou's, the brotherly duo of Andy and Edwin White went on to other cities like New York and Montreal and became a relentlessly touring band of national indie stature. But Orlando is where their roots are, where they always return, where they call home. Just look at their official promo picture above. That ain't Williamsburg.
ORLANDO, FL
L.A. Weekly

From Metallica to Sia — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Metallica to Sia: The seventy-seventh LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Apashe and Knife Party, metal from Metallica and Withered, punk from Fear and the Replacements, reggae/pop from Sean Paul with Sia, and so much more.
MUSIC
readjunk.com

ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2021)

1. Ghost – Hunter’s Moon. 29. Rise Against – Talking To Ourselves – Nowhere Sessions. 35. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Ferryman – 10 Year Version. 36. Dang!t, Flying Raccoon Suit, Omnigone – Split at the Seams. 37. We Are The Union, Eve 6 – Sound System. 38. The...
MUSIC
Vibe

Krizz Kaliko Talks Life After Strange Music, Launching Ear House Records, And Christmas Album Plans

Spending your whole career with the one team you’ve achieved a considerable amount of success with is the storybook arc of many legacies. There’s just something special about getting with a team or organization, competing at the highest levels in your field, and stringing together a slew of career highlights. It’s made names like Kobe Bryant, Jeter, Magic Johnson, John Elway, Larry Bird, and numerous others not only synonymous with our idealistic view and essence of what constitutes a self-realized winner but also singular in stature. That dynamic has gone to the wayside in recent times, as the talent has...
MUSIC
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy