New Week, New Music To Add To Your Playlist
BIA – “Can’t Touch This”. Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are @officialkikij. Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Sign Up For Our...thebeatdfw.com
BIA – “Can’t Touch This”. Hit me up on my socials and let me know what your favorite new joints are @officialkikij. Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Sign Up For Our...thebeatdfw.com
97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrellshttps://thebeatdfw.com/
Comments / 0