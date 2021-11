29-27, 25-20, 25-18 Carroll had chances to win both the first two sets but ended up falling in three on Thursday in the Regional Semifinal at Bishop Heelan. Carroll had one set point in the first set and had the set tied four times after that before falling 29-27. The Tigers came out strong in set two and led 16-10 before Heelan rallied for the win. Carroll rallied in the third set after falling behind by three to start the set they tied the match at 5, 6 and 7 but were never able to get the lead. Carroll ends the season 18-17 while Heelan advances to take on Lewis Central who beat Glenwood 3-2 in the other semifinal.

CARROLL, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO