Aiken, SC

Operation Christmas Child brings the Aiken community together

By Shakailah Heard sheard@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 9 days ago
Operation Christmas Child brought the Aiken community together to help serve those less fortunate in other countries.

Members of the community packed shoeboxes full of items that were donated to Millbrook Baptist Church. Throughout the year the church collected items such as toothbrushes, washcloths and soap, toys, flip flops and more to donated to kids in other countries.

“We send shoeboxes to 150 different countries; we pack them every year," said Paula Brown, the collection center coordinator at Millbrook Baptist. "Our goal at Millbrook is 3,000 which is over twice the amount we did last year, and we are looking good for making that.”

The church hosted three packing parties, allowing people of all ages to help with reaching their goal. Other churches throughout the Aiken area are also packing shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse, the organization that distributes the shoeboxes.

“Not only does a box go to a child and bring joy with all the toys but also joy through knowledge of Jesus Christ their Lord and savior in eternal life,” Brown said.

After packing the shoeboxes, they are sent to a distribution center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from there are sent out to impoverished countries, Brown said. The boxes also will be inspected before being sent on to their final destination.

On Dec. 14 , Brown said Millbrook will have a busload of shoeboxes ready to be transported to the processing center in Charlotte, and people are welcome to come.

Brown added this annual event helps bring people together and helps economically because many of the supplies are bought locally.

Aiken Standard

