Accidents

Fire on cargo ship off British Columbia coast reported out

By JIM MORRIS
KRMG
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — Canadian Coast Guard officials said Sunday a fire that was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off the coast of British Columbia appeared to be out. The Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken...

www.krmg.com

simpleflying.com

In Photos: Wreckage Of TransAir 737 Recovered From Ocean Floor

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a TransAir Boeing 737-200 from the ocean floor just off of Hawaii. The aircraft that crashed exactly four months ago was resting on an ocean shelf between 350-450 feet (106-137 meters) from the ocean surface. The mission to recover the plane took place throughout October.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Cargo ship smoulders as coast guard tackles container fire

A cargo ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada continues to smoulder as firefighters tackle the last of the blaze. Containers on-board the MV Zim Kingston went up in flames last Saturday (23 October), as the ship was anchored several kilometers away from Vancouver Island. The Canadian Coast...
ACCIDENTS
