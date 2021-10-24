CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther On ‘Friends,’ Dies

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59. Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostrate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostrate cancer in...

