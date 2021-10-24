One person in critical condition after wreck on I-10 eastbound at College Drive

An influential advisory panel on Tuesday recommended kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for all children ages 5 to 11, putting the U.S. on the brink of a major expansion of vaccinations. A final decision was expected within hours. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for the...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Polls were closing Tuesday night in the nation’s most closely watched off-year election as Virginia voters chose between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a campaign that became partly a referendum on President Joe Biden’s first year in office. Barely 12 months after Biden...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others. “This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage...
The Biden administration is seeking to mobilize the world to curb methane emissions, using domestic policies and global pledges to combat the climate-warming gas. World leaders announced Tuesday that 100 countries are now backing an effort led by the United States and the European Union to cut global methane emissions by 30 percent.
The Supreme Court held oral arguments yesterday in twin lawsuits challenging SB8, the Texas abortion law that violates Roe v. Wade by banning abortions after six weeks. Although the cases challenge an unconstitutional abortion law, Roe was barely mentioned. At stake instead in these cases is the ability of state...
Reverend Jesse Jackson has been released from the hospital and is getting "back to work," he said Tuesday afternoon. The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent one night at Howard University Hospital after he fell and hit his head while meeting student protesters at Howard University. In a statement on Tuesday,...
Roughly 2,300 members of the New York City Fire Department claimed they were sick and didn't show up to work on Monday as the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers went into effect. All city workers were required to have received at least one dose of the vaccine by...
A chain reaction is being felt by passengers from coast to coast after American Airlines has canceled hundreds of flights each day, raising concerns about holiday travel. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Nov. 2, 2021.
