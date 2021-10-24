Opinion: Behind Joe Burrow, Bengals demonstrate their growth into legitimate AFC North threat

BALTIMORE – As he tried to swallow the bitter pill that was the fact that his rookie NFL season ending prematurely due to a devastating knee injury, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last year lamented that he wouldn’t get a second crack at AFC North powers Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Burrow had played poorly against each and has always prided himself on learning from mistakes and making adjustments. But his injury robbed Burrow of shots at any sort of redemption in 2020.

“That was one of the things I was most upset about was not getting a second chance against our division,” the second-year quarterback said Sunday.

So, when he eyed the 2021 schedule, meetings with the Steelers and Ravens stood out.

A 24-10 win at Pittsburgh in Week 3 gave Burrow a sense of vindication. Then, as he approached this week’s trip to Baltimore, Burrow’s sense of motivation again spiked.

He resolved that he would not endure a repeat of the two-turnover, no-touchdown, seven-sack throttling the Ravens handed him 54 weeks earlier. Burrow was determined to turn the tables, even if it meant upsetting the hottest team in the AFC.

And boy did he.

On Sunday, the quarterback delivered a dazzling performance to lead his Bengals to a 41-17 victory over the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium , snapping Baltimore’s five-game win streak and improving to 5-2 to move into a tie for first place in the division.

Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards to go with three touchdown passes and one interception to pace an offense that generated 520 yards -- the most surrendered by the Ravens’ vaunted defense this season.

“It was a good feeling,” said Burrow, whose team outscored Baltimore 28-7 in the second half. “Last year wasn’t a very fun day, obviously. Today was a lot of fun.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Sam Greene/The Enquirer

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s favorite target and former LSU teammate, burned the Baltimore secondary for 201 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. And Bengals tight end tight end C.J. Uzomah racked up 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s defense held Lamar Jackson and one of the NFL’s most potent offenses well below their typical production and denied the unit on 11 of 16 third-down conversion attempts.

“It’s a different team. We’re allowed to build and improve, and we just have a different mentality right now,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said when asked about the difference in Sunday’s performance and last October’s 27-3 drubbing on the same field. “We’ve done a lot of different things to get to this position, and I’ve given out a lot of tough speeches over time about great things to come and keep working. And you hope and pray that the team believes in that. That’s the foundation of what we’re building, and this is the result. This is their moment. Everything we’ve talked about, we’ve earned. We’re starting to earn respect, but we still have a long way to go.”

Taylor found himself in a peculiar and almost contradictory position this week as he prepared his team to face the Ravens.

He didn’t want to place special significance on such an early-season game. He told reporters, “I don’t look for statement games, measuring-stick games.” But he did want his players to know that if they wanted to achieve their goals and continue developing as a franchise, they couldn’t afford a loss at Baltimore.

Good teams win tough contests in hostile environments, Taylor preached. And although the outcome wouldn’t necessarily make or break the Bengals’ season, a victory would, provide an important stepping stone toward the level the coach and his squad aspire to reach.

Regardless of Taylor's message, the game against the Ravens would indeed serve as a measuring stick and presented the opportunity to make a meaningful statement.

Having started 4-2, the Bengals ranked among one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season . However, none of their four victories came against teams with winning records through the first six weeks. And although Burrow and the offense have displayed impressive growth, improving in nearly every statistical category, they hadn’t faced a defense as talented and versatile as Baltimore’s.

A victory offered the chance to prove that the growth exhibited thus far was not a fluke.

The Bengals and their young quarterback did just that.

Burrow’s development was apparent in the way he adjusted to everything the Ravens threw at him early on.

Baltimore's defense, which one week earlier had derailed another talented, young passer in the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, pinned back its ears and came right at Burrow as well.

The Ravens brought abundant pressure. They mixed up their coverages. But Burrow seemed unfazed.

He is known for quickly getting rid of the ball, and he did so many times on Sunday to beat the rush. But he also remained patient and picked his spots.

Twice he took advantage of blown coverages to connect with Uzomah for touchdowns of 55 and 32 yards. Then, he and Chase connected for an 82-yard touchdown. That play also featured a Baltimore gaffe.

Facing third-and-2 on their own 18, Chase ran a simple slant route intended to move the chains, but the play wound up producing much more. Burrow perfectly led his receiver, who made the catch around the 27-yard line, and three Ravens defensive backs – including top cornerback Marlon Humphrey – converged on Chase but missed their tackles. The 6-0, 201-pound receiver then raced the remaining 70 yards to score.

“He played a great game today. This might have been his best game as a pro,” Baltimore defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “We made it hard on him early, and he made some adjustments and did what he had to do. You have to tip your hat off to him.”

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s defense proved itself capable of limiting the effectiveness of an MVP candidate in Jackson. Save for a 39-yard touchdown toss to Marquise Brown, the Bengals took away the Ravens’ threat of the deep ball, prompting Jackson to settle for intermediate throws on some plays and forcing him to hold onto the ball too long. Cincinnati racked up five sacks, tying a high for the most Jackson had taken in a single game in his career.

After being denied on fourth-down attempts twice midway through the fourth quarter, the Ravens accepted their fate and pulled Jackson from the game. Meanwhile, the Baltimore defense offered little resistance as Cincinnati running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine scored on touchdown runs of 21 and 46 yards, respectively.

The young, up-and-coming Bengals had crushed the spirits of the squad regarded as the elite of the division.

Taylor stressed after the game that, although he was pleased, his team has yet to arrive. His players echoed his sentiments.

“It’s a divisional win, and that’s what it takes,” Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said. “But we’ve got another game coming, and tomorrow is Monday. So, we flush bad games, and we’ll flush the good games, too.”

For the Bengals, this was one game, albeit an important one. There are more steps to take and more benchmarks to meet.

But the signs of growth are indeed evident, and with their thrashing of the Ravens on their own field on Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals have put their foes on notice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Behind Joe Burrow, Bengals demonstrate their growth into legitimate AFC North threat