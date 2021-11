There are halftime adjustments, and then there’s what Derek Mason has been able to accomplish with Auburn’s defense in the second half of SEC wins this season. In Auburn’s three conference wins — on the road at LSU, on the road against then-ranked Arkansas and at home against then-No.10 Ole Miss — Mason’s unit has been stellar after halftime. The Tigers have given up just 22 second-half points and only two touchdowns in that span while coming up with big stop after big stop.

