Accidents

Container ship fire off British Columbia smoldering, no longer spreading

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
Victoria, BRITISH COLUMBIA (Reuters) – A container fire that broke out on Saturday on a cargo ship carrying mining chemicals off British Columbia is smoldering and appears to be under control, Canadian Coast Guard officials said on Sunday. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston on...

#Shipping#British Columbia#Container Ship#Vancouver Island#Salvage#Accident#Reuters#Canadian Coast Guard#The Transport Ministry
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

