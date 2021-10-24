CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown injury: Celtics star will miss Sunday’s game due to knee soreness

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 9 days ago

"Something he's dealt with in the past, usually calms down pretty quickly."

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown plays against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of an NBA basketball game. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday’s game against the Rockets with left patella tendinopathy, as the Celtics try to avoid further injury to their star wing.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points against the Knicks in a double-overtime loss in the Celtics’ season opener, but he struggled along with the rest of the team in their 115-83 loss to the Raptors in their home opener Friday — offering up just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka downplayed concerns about Brown’s knee in his pre-game comments on Sunday.

“It’s some knee soreness — something he dealt with at times last year,” Udoka said. “I know he missed a few games — I think a two-game stretch and I think a game at some point. Obviously being out with COVID for that time, coming back and playing in those two games he felt a little something last game, so just want to be cautious with it. Got a back-to-back coming up, so get him an extra day or rest and hopefully he’ll be good to go tomorrow.

“But we’ll see. He felt it a little bit in the game against Toronto. Tried to rest it and thought he’d be able to go, and then this morning he didn’t feel great.”

Udoka was asked if Brown’s knee pain is troubling, given how early it flared up in the season.

“I think we’ll definitely monitor it, but it was a change in plans when he was out for those 10 days,” Udoka said. “That changed his ramp up from training camp and preseason games, and so that happened. …

“But like I said, something he’s dealt with in the past, usually calms down pretty quickly and he’s back in a day or two.”

The Celtics also announced Romeo Langford will miss Sunday’s game with left calf tightness.

