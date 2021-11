Here are the takeaways as the Celtics fell to the Knicks 138-134 in a double-OT season-opening thriller. 1. Jaylen Brown’s 46 points — the most ever scored in a Celtics season opener — were impressive not just because he dropped a career-high 24 hours after being cleared to return from COVID-19, but also because of the variety of baskets he scored. Brown caught fire from 3-point range, but he also buried a tough turnaround jumper and got to the rim in the first quarter — beating defenders off the bounce and in transition with good body control.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO