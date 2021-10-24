Arrest made in connection to shots fired incident at Scottsville Center

(Belgrade MN-) An 8-hour hostage-police standoff situation in Belgrade ended yesterday with the arrest of a stabbing suspect. At 10:10 a.m. Monday police responded to a request for a welfare check at a home in the 100 Block of Washburn Avenue. The person requesting the check said they had received a photo of a female who had been stabbed at the residence. Belgrade-Brooten Police and the Stearns County Sheriff's Department responded and set up a perimeter and began negotiations with the people in the home. The stabbing victim was released around 2 p.m. and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. The Benton/Stearns SWAT Team arrived at the scene and negotiations continued. At around 6 p.m. the male inside the home came outside and was arrested without incident.

