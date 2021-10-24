Arrest made in connection to shots fired incident at Scottsville Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man surrendered himself to Philadelphia police Sunday night in connection to the hit-and-run that left 8-year-old Ja-Kha House dead in Strawberry Mansion last week. Police say Khadeir Harris has been charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and several other charges, for allegedly killing House.
The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on 33rd and Huntingdon Streets last Monday.
House was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died.
Harris’ attorney, Richard J. Fuschino, says his client turned himself in after he found out on social media he was wanted for questioning,...
