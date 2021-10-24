CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in connection to shots fired incident at Scottsville Center

Augusta Free Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A Charlottesville man has been charged in connection with a shots fired incident at Scottsville Center on Saturday that left one...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Independent Herald

Arrest made following Walmart shoplifting incident

A Robbins man attempted to use a receipt from an auto parts store to prove to Walmart employees that the merchandise he was attempting to take from the store was paid for. They didn’t buy it, and now he’s in jail. That’s according to a warrant filed by Oneida Police...
ONEIDA, TN
CBS Philly

Khadeir Harris Arrested, Charged In Connection To Strawberry Mansion Hit-And-Run That Left Ja-Kha House Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man surrendered himself to Philadelphia police Sunday night in connection to the hit-and-run that left 8-year-old Ja-Kha House dead in Strawberry Mansion last week. Police say Khadeir Harris has been charged with murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle, and several other charges, for allegedly killing House. The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on 33rd and Huntingdon Streets last Monday. House was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he later died. Harris’ attorney, Richard J. Fuschino, says his client turned himself in after he found out on social media he was wanted for questioning,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSAZ

Two arrests made in connection with escaped inmate case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men have been arrested for their role in assisting an inmate escape from the Jackson County Correctional Facility. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Tim Lambert, 38, and Aaron Smith, 32, have been charged with obstruction of justice. Shannon Nichols escaped from Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police investigating assault and shots fired incidents

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – Ithaca police are investigating an assault and a separate shots fired investigation that recently happened in the city. On Friday, October 31 around 3:25 a.m., officers responded to the east end of the Ithaca Commons to check on a man that was lying on the ground. Officers found the man who was “conscious but disoriented” and bleeding from the head. He was sent to a regional trauma center.
ITHACA, NY
kadn.com

Fifth Arrest Made in Connection to Rayne Homicide Investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. - The Lafayette Police Department arrested Darion Mouton (17) during a traffic stop after confirming the Rayne Police Department had an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted second-degree murder. Chief Carroll Stelly announces that Mouton is the fifth arrest related to the Johnathan Dixon homicide investigation. The arrest took...
LAFAYETTE, LA
cbs7.com

Two arrested after shots were fired in an Odessa neighborhood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were arrested Friday evening after Odessa Police were called to a shots fire call around 8:00pm. According to Odessa Police, one person was arrested for possession of meth, while the shooter was arrested for aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
ODESSA, TX
willmarradio.com

Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff in Belgrade

(Belgrade MN-) An 8-hour hostage-police standoff situation in Belgrade ended yesterday with the arrest of a stabbing suspect. At 10:10 a.m. Monday police responded to a request for a welfare check at a home in the 100 Block of Washburn Avenue. The person requesting the check said they had received a photo of a female who had been stabbed at the residence. Belgrade-Brooten Police and the Stearns County Sheriff's Department responded and set up a perimeter and began negotiations with the people in the home. The stabbing victim was released around 2 p.m. and was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds. The Benton/Stearns SWAT Team arrived at the scene and negotiations continued. At around 6 p.m. the male inside the home came outside and was arrested without incident.
BELGRADE, MN
kadn.com

Several Arrests Made in Connection to UTV Theft and Illegal Narcotics

IBERIA, La. - On October 15, 2021, after a two week investigation into the thefts of two UTV’s, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations, assisted by the IPSO Special Investigations Unit and the IPSO Patrol division, arrested several subjects. The arrests led to the recovery of the two UTV’s, other stolen items and the seizure of illegal narcotics.
IBERIA PARISH, LA
wufe967.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection with Waycross Fire

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Ricky Burke, 68, was arrested in connection with a Ware County fire. The suspect is being charged with Arson in the 2nd Degree. The fire occurred on Tuesday, September 28, at approximately 6:22 a.m. on Columbus Street...
WARE COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

CPD arrests man in connection to fire at downtown church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department arrested a man in connection to a vandalism at Eastside Missionary Baptist Church. Tyhier Lasan Grant, 28, is charged with one count of Arson 3rd Degree and one count of Malicious Injury to a Place of Worship. Over the weekend, one of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Police: Suspect arrested after shots fired at Savannah's City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Shots were fired at Savannah's City Market on Friday night. Police told WJCL they have since arrested a suspect and recovered a gun. The shooting happened at the intersection of West Congress and Jefferson streets shortly before midnight. We're told officers quickly located the suspect and took...
SAVANNAH, GA

