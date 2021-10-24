CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No goals as Messi plays in his 1st 'Classique'

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

MARSEILLE, France (AP) -- Lionel Messi's first "Classique" ended in a 0-0 draw between Marseille and 10-man Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. The stalemate between the two bitter rivals reduced PSG's lead over Lens at the top of the French league to seven points after 11 rounds. PSG played with...

