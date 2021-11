KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The play call was strange. The route was run short of the first-down marker. And the throw was off the mark. Everything that could go wrong on one play did go wrong for the Giants, when they were 7 yards away from improbably tying the score late in the first half Monday night against the Chiefs. To somehow make matters worse, the Giants compounded the one play with two doses of conservative decision-making that loomed large later in a 20-17 loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

