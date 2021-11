By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dan + Shay are joining Kenny Chesney for his 2022 stadium tour. Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will bring the Here And Now 2022 tour to Pittsburgh on June 11. Joining him will be Dan + Shay as well as Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. STADIUMS WITH @KENNYCHESNEY 🏟 tickets + more info:https://t.co/AnGbAoKarg pic.twitter.com/wrcDcQwKOX — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 1, 2021 Dan Smyers, one half of the country duo, is a Wexford native and a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. Chesney was originally supposed to be in Pittsburgh in the summer of 2020 before he postponed his tour to 2021, eventually pushing it back to next year.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO