CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brittney Spencer Gears Up for Her First-Ever Headlining Trek

By Carena Liptak
The Boot
The Boot
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rising star Brittney Spencer is set to hit the road for her first-ever headlining run at the end of 2021. Her In a Perfect World Tour -- which is named after a line from "Sober and Skinny," a song she put out over the summer -- kicks off Dec. 2 at...

theboot.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Joy Oladokun’s 2022 Tour Will Be Her First as Headliner

Breakout singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun has announced the first headlining tour of her career. This coming spring, she'll travel to 25 cities across the country in support of her critically-acclaimed record In Defense of My Own Happiness. Oladokun will kick off the run in Austin, Texas, in April,...
MUSIC
The Boot

Randy Houser Plans Extensive Headlining Tour for 2022

After co-headlining an acoustic tour with Jamey Johnson earlier on in 2021, Randy Houser has announced a return to the road starting early next year. He's laying out plans for a tour that kicks off in January in Knoxville, Tenn., and extends through March, closing with a stop at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Boot

Maddie & Tae Are CMT’s 2022 Next Women of Country Tour Headliners

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road with an entourage of powerful women in 2022. The duo have been announced as the headliners of the next CMT Next Women of Country Tour. The 2022 trek is officially named the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, and it'll see the pair will leading a run of shows designed to showcase some of the brightest and best women in the country music genre. The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., then head to places including Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; New York City and, of course, Nashville, before concluding in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-February.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Mickey Guyton
theundefeated.com

The legacy of notorious drug dealer Alpo Martinez

You’ll always be in jail, n—a, just minus the bars …. — Jay-Z, “A Week Ago” (1998) In the 2002 cult classic Paid in Full, rapper Cam’ron — who played the drug dealer Rico — delivered the movie’s most legendary line, proclaiming, “N—as get shot every day, B.” The character was inspired by the notorious Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez. Just hours after midnight on Halloween, it was Alpo who found himself on the wrong side of a bullet.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Lily Rose Is Engaged to Girlfriend Daira Eamon

Lily Rose, the rising singer-songwriter behind the viral hit "Villain," is engaged! She recently popped the question to Daira Eamon, her girlfriend of three years, during a low-key stroll through Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. The proposal spot has important personal significance to the couple, Rose explained to People when she broke...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Cma Awards#Compassion#Abbey Cone#N Y#Penn#D C
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1957, the Elvis Presley film “Jailhouse Rock” premiered. Today in 1968, Nashville’s top Country Music Awards go to Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley P.T.A.” for best song and to “Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison” for best album. Today in 1987, the “Hillbilly Deluxe” album by Dwight Yoakam was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
NYLON

Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Incident To Be Investigated In Hulu Doc

In February 2004, Janet Jackson took to the iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Stage in Houston, Texas to perform alongside fellow superstar Justin Timberlake for what was meant to be a typically chaste (but nevertheless entertaining) affair suitable for CBS’ family-oriented audience. Instead, the night concluded with Jackson deeply embroiled in serious controversy after Timberlake ripped a piece of fabric off her clothing, accidentally revealing Jackson’s breast to an audience of 140 million. (Despite doing the ripping, the controversy somehow evaded Timberlake.) Given how it derailed Jackson’s career, the incident, widely referred to as “Nipplegate,” has been a subject of intense fascination for years — and now, almost 18 years later, FX and Hulu will explore it (and its aftermath) in a new documentary, coming next month.
NFL
The Boot

The Boot

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy