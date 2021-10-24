Brittney Spencer Gears Up for Her First-Ever Headlining Trek

Maddie & Tae are hitting the road with an entourage of powerful women in 2022. The duo have been announced as the headliners of the next CMT Next Women of Country Tour. The 2022 trek is officially named the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour, and it'll see the pair will leading a run of shows designed to showcase some of the brightest and best women in the country music genre. The tour will begin on Jan. 6 in Oklahoma City, Okla., then head to places including Houston, Texas; Boston, Mass.; New York City and, of course, Nashville, before concluding in Atlanta, Ga., in mid-February.

