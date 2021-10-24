Courtney Waldrop Pukes For A Good Cause

"90 Day Fiance" fans grew to love Michael Jessen and his fiance Juliana Custodio on Season 7 of TLC's hit series. Michael, a jet-setting 42-year-old wine entrepreneur, revealed on the show that he met Juliana at a yacht party in Croatia — when she was just 20 years old. The impoverished Brazil native barely had an education and worked with her family as a seamstress before she met Michael, who "pledged that [he] would support her ... financially if she needs help." But to make things even more complicated, Michael has two young children from a previous marriage, who aren't exactly keen on having such a young stepmother. "She's closer in age to us than she is to you," Michael's son told him. "She kinda looks like the age of someone who would babysit us or something," he continued in a confessional.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 DAYS AGO