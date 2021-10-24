CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington wastes numerous opportunities in loss to Packers

Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Washington didn’t punt all...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For The Packers

The Green Bay Packers have built a nice group of wide receivers, around superstar Davante Adams. Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have developed into really nice secondary pieces, and veteran Randall Cobb, brought back this year at the urging of Aaron Rodgers, is still a productive slot player. CBS Sports...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Told Kyler Murray After Game

Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has Special Message For Brett Favre

Brett Favre likely had a pretty good birthday. The legendary NFL quarterback turned 52 years old on Sunday. Favre, who most notably starred for the Green Bay Packers, got to witness his former team pulling off a crazy victory. The Packers topped the Bengals, 25-22, in a wild overtime contest...
NFL
FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers hosted five players for a workout on Monday. Armstead, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,865,756 contract that included a $345,756 signing bonus. Armstead caught COVID-19 last year and missed the entire...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Hilarious New Aaron Rodgers Meme During TNF

Twitter reacts to hilarious new Aaron Rogers meme during TNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers helped the shorthanded Green Bay Packers take down the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals by a score of 24-21 on Thursday Night Football. And the Packers quarterback also provided the internet with a...
NFL
Seattle Times

Packers seek 6th straight win as they host Washington

WASHINGTON (2-4) at GREEN BAY (5-1) Sunday, 1 p.m., EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Washington 1-5; Packers 5-1. SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 21-16-1. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Washington 20-15 in Green Bay on Dec. 8, 2019. LAST WEEK: Washington lost...
NFL
USA Today

A look at the series history between Washington and Packers

The Washington Football Team meets the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field for the 39th all-time meeting between the historic franchises. These teams enter Week 7 going in completely opposite directions. The Packers, who began the season with a shocking blowout loss to the Saints that led many to foolishly criticize quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have won five games in a row.
NFL
Packers.com

Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Washington game Sunday

Lambeau Field is set for Sunday's Packers-Washington game, which will revisit the Packers' storied past as the team wears their historic alternate uniform. Making its debut this season, the uniform is inspired by the team's uniforms from 1950-53, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes similar to the jerseys worn in the 1950s, and matching green pants with gold stripes and matching green socks will complete the look. In the 1950s, the Packers organization was at a turning point amid the rapid growth of the NFL and following the departure of the team's founder Curly Lambeau. During this time, a franchise-saving stock sale helped lay the groundwork for the eventual construction of Lambeau Field and set up the team to stay in Green Bay through modern times ahead of Vince Lombardi's arrival at the end of the decade.
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers Betting and Odds Against The Washington Football Team

The Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Football team in Lambeau Field on Sunday in what looks like, on paper, a matchup between an ascending team in Green Bay vs. a floundering squad in Washington (WFT). WTF is 2-4 and has a bottom 10 offense and the worst defense in the league, but still has talented players on both sides of the ball.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers vs. Washington Matchups: Is Washington’s defense really this bad?

The Green Bay Packers host the Washington Football Team this Sunday, and while the home team is the heavy favorite, it’s surprising to see Ron Rivera’s squad struggling so much defensively. Washington has given up 423 yards of offense per game through the first six weeks, the second-most yards allowed...
NFL
NBC Sports

Packers cutting Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith‘s stint with the Packers didn’t last long. Smith is being released by the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Packers signed Smith less than a month ago after he was released by the Cowboys. The party line out of Dallas at the time was that the Cowboys were concerned about the large injury guarantee for 2022 on Smith’s contract, but his contract with the Packers has no such guarantee. Green Bay apparently just doesn’t think he’s playing well enough.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Taylor Heinicke done in by key mistakes in loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Taylor Heinicke, who grew up a Packers fan, said before Sunday's game that playing at Lambeau Field would be emotional for him. He and his dad, who died in 2011, used to watch Green Bay games together when Heinicke was a kid. In his first game...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers continue to jump at opportunities to improve roster

GREEN BAY – With mounting injuries on both sides of the ball, the first six weeks of the 2021 NFL season have tested the Packers' depth and creativity. Green Bay has stayed true to its draft-and-develop principles, calling on young draft picks, unsung heroes and undrafted free agents to step up during team's 5-1 start.
