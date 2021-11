BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven miles of dedicated bus lanes opened on North Avenue, offering transit signal priority to buses that officials say reduces travel times by 25%, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Tuesday. The lanes are marked “Bus Only” and can only be used by buses, emergency vehicles, school buses and cyclists. Other vehicles are permitted to to enter the lane to make a right turn at an intersection or to access a parallel parking space. Drivers face fines of $250 for stopping or parking in dedicated bus lanes and $500 for driving in the lanes. Enforcement is...

