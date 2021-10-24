CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks put 2 more players in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OyzO_0cbNNoT600
Canucks Blackhawks Hockey Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane waves to fans as he is honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game, before the team's matchup against the Vancouver Canucks in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and forward Jujhar Khaira joined Patrick Kane in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

The winless Blackhawks also said assistant Marc Crawford will not coach against the Detroit Red Wings because of the protocol.

The Blackhawks announced Sunday morning that forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson had been removed from COVID-19 protocol. But there was no word on Kane.

Carpenter, Gustafsson and Kane missed practice Saturday after entering the protocol.

Asked if Kane could play against the Red Wings, coach Jeremy Colliton responded: “With all these COVID guys, there's so much going on. We're just going to take it one day at a time, so we'll see what we have tonight.”

Assistant coach Tomas Mitell also remains in the protocol. Former NHL forward Chris Kunitz, who replaced Mitell behind the bench for Thursday's 4-1 loss to Vancouver, will be in the same spot for the matchup with the Red Wings.

The recent use of the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean any of the players or coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. General manager Stan Bowman said during training camp that the team was 100% vaccinated.

The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League. He has one assist in one game with the Blackhawks this year.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
sportsmockery.com

Chicago Blackhawks News

The 2020 Chicago Blackhawks season was the franchise’s 94th season and one of its most intriguing. With the regular season suspended on March 12, 20202, due to the pandemic, the league decided just a few weeks later to cancel the remaining 20 games of the regular season. The Blackhawks finished 32-30, which was only good enough for 12th in the Western Conference; however, the league ruled that they would expand the field as part of their return to hockey expand the field, and the Blackhawks advanced to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016–17 season. The Blackhawks, led by Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and the outstanding goaltending of Corey Crawford, went on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round, despite being the youngest team in the postseason with an average age of 25.6. The Blackhawks were eventually ousted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Kane led the team in goals (33), assists (51), and points (84) in what could be the beginning of a rebuild here in Chicago after a long run at the top.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Bowman
Person
Jujhar Khaira
Person
Riley Stillman
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Ryan Carpenter
Person
Chris Kunitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#Covid
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin out against Canadiens due to personal reasons, Red Wings say

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will not participate in Tuesday night’s game against the Montreal Canadiens due to personal reasons, the team announced. The Red Wings are in Canada right now -- they played in Toronto on Saturday and play in Montreal on Tuesday. The team already is without forward Tyler Bertuzzi due to his unvaccinated status. Larkin’s absence means the team is now without 2/3 of its first line. Rookie Lucas Raymond has been playing on center Larkin’s wing.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Sportsnet.ca

Jets announce Mark Scheifele is in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday. A player entering the protocols does not necessarily mean they have tested positive for the virus. On Thursday, the Jets confirmed that Scheifele was asymptomatic after receiving a positive test, and has since returned a...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Jeff Carter, goaltender Tristan Jarry placed in NHL's covid-19 protocol

Having already had two players sidelined for a handful of games because of covid-19, the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t need any reminders that the virus is still a considerable impediment. But they received a fairly blunt aide-memoire Thursday. Forward Jeff Carter and goaltender Tristan Jarry — easily two of the team’s...
NHL
newsradioklbj.com

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane given 21-Game suspension for violating NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for 21 games until Nov. 30 for violating the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The NHL said “that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated.” During training camp, reports came out that Kane was being investigated for using a fake vaccination card. The NHL did not specify that Kane used a fake vaccination card in its release, although it’s an act that’s illegal in Canada and the United States. The news came after the NHL cleared Kane of allegations by his estranged wife that he bet on his own games.
NHL
UPI News

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced. The Wild abruptly called off Wednesday's practice while they figured out how to handle the situation. Minnesota already had three assistant coaches in the league's coronavirus protocol. Wild general...
NHL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RELEASE OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

In what was an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN, former 11th overall pick Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. You can read details on his interview here. In the meantime, the minute the interview was over, the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on the team's social media accounts. Here it is in full:
NHL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
71K+
Followers
71K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy