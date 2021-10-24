CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla postpones release of new autonomous driving software

By Reuters Staff
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc. has decided to hold off on releasing of its new autonomous driving software FSB 10.3 due to issues found during final tests with the beta version, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily,” Musk said on Twitter.

“Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA (quality assurance), hence public beta,” he said.

The release of the new driving assist system to owners of Tesla models, which the company said featured several improvements, had been announced for Friday, Oct 22.

On Saturday, Musk said the release would probably be delayed by a day.

“Regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by internal QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow,” he twitted.

There was no information on Sunday about a possible new date for the release, either from Musk on social media or from Tesla press office. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Diane Craft)

Reuters

Reuters

