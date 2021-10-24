CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Young Thug’s ‘Punk’

By Jose Martinez
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung Thug earned his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Punk taking the top spot in its debut week, Billboard reports. Punk amassed 90,000 equivalent album units, 77,000 of which accounted for SEA units, equaling 102 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. His latest offering arrives just over...

XXL Mag

Lil Baby Says He Forgot to Send Young Thug His Verse for Thug’s Album

In case you were wondering why Lil Baby doesn't have a guest feature on Young Thug's new album, Punk, there's a legitimate explanation for his absence. Lil Baby posted a video on his official TikTok page Wednesday night (Oct. 20), revealing that he was supposed to appear on Thugger's joint "Bubbly" with Drake and Travis Scott, but Baby forgot to send his verse in.
CELEBRITIES
highlandernews.org

Young Thug does not disappoint with his second epic, ‘Punk’

The most influential rapper of the last decade released his second studio album, “Punk,” at 12 a.m. PST. on Friday, Oct. 15. The title, cover art and overall album promotion were true to Young Thug’s left-field approach to music. From gleefully destroying a Rolls Royce with his disciple, Gunna, to reinventing Octavio Ocampo’s “Forever Always” piece, it was evident that Young Thug wanted to grab our attention ahead of the release of this project. Being such an established artist with so much respect in the game, it would be easy for Thug to try to recreate what’s worked for him in the past; but Thug has once again pushed himself to reinvent music. While this is by no means a punk album sonically, if any rap artist evokes the non-conformist and eccentric values of the punk subculture, it is Young Thug. Compared to Thug’s debut studio album released in 2019, “So Much Fun,” the subject matter and tone are drastically different.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Young Thug’s ‘PUNK’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Young Thug is back on top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Thugger’s new album Punk is his second No. 1 of the year. Punk follows the Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation album Slime Language 2, which also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2021. PUNK is also Thug’s third #1 album, following Slime Language 2 and 2019’s So Much Fun.
CELEBRITIES
Young Thug
Mac Miller
Daily Californian

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ is rockstar hedonism complicated by vulnerable sincerity

Since stepping into the music industry in 2010, Young Thug has defined himself as a highly influential rapper and artist. While well-recognized for his collaborations with other figures leading the rap industry (such as “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott and “Hot” featuring Gunna), Young Thug’s talent can stand alone, as he is best known for his unique, eccentric rap style.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Young Thug Defies Expectations Again

For the better part of a decade, the enchanting rapper Young Thug has grown exponentially more unpredictable, even as hip-hop has shifted in the direction of his style. Top Forty radio has become more attuned to his frequency in recent years, especially with the rise of his pupils, the chart-toppers Lil Baby and Gunna, but Young Thug remains too lively to get a permanent read on. Just when you think you’ve finally made sense of him, he sheds his skin once more.
MUSIC
Vulture

Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

Hip-hop appreciates change … up to a point. Stir the pot too much and the dish gets a little tougher to sell. Consider Tyler, the Creator, who saw criticism for the abrasive lyrics and corrosive sonics of releases like 2009’s Bastard and 2011’s Goblin, then spent the better part of a decade fine-tuning his music as streams and accolades racked up; take Chief Keef, the Chicago rapper whose 2012 breakthrough was met with intense debates about morality in street rap closer in tone to the cultural mores of the late ’80s than the early ’10s. Thirty-year-old sometime Atlanta rap iconoclast Young Thug began releasing mixtapes around the same time Tyler and Keef were experiencing their early hits and controversies. Thug’s I Came From Nothing mixtapes filtered sharp melodic sensibilities and a natural gift for rhyming through a playful, warbling tone that coolly undercut his formidable talents with an air of levity. Cuts like I Came From Nothing 3’s “I Know Ya” sounded like mutant descendants of the booming, triumphant beats of 2000s Jeezy tapes and the gymnastic lyrical flights of the music Lil Wayne was releasing at the same time. A certain subset of hip-hop head pawned this all off as “mumble rap,” a catchall term demeaning (mostly Southern) rappers for the clarity of their diction, but Thug persisted across releases like 2013’s 1017 Thug, 2015’s Barter 6, and 2016’s Jeffery, evolving his sound and inching a little closer to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with each subsequent drop. By the time he dropped a debut studio album — 2019’s So Much Fun, discounting many retail mixtapes, EPs, and compilations — he’d amassed the necessary chops, connections, and name recognition to score his first No. 1 album.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on ‘Punk’

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as...
MUSIC
theallstate.org

BIRCHFIELD: Punk’s not dead with Young Thug’s newest release

Young Thug released Punk on Oct. 15. | PHOTO COURTESY OF 300 ENTERTAINMENT/ATLANTIC. Young Thug is often considered an influential figure in modern rap and for good reason; his vocals often manage to be as varied and eccentric as his fashion, and his varying delivery prevents his work from being too repetitive.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Young Thug, Mac Miller, Coldplay and Beatles Conquer Album Chart; Adele’s Single Is an ‘Easy’ No. 1

It was an eclectic mix of material invading the top 5 on the album chart this week, as Young Thug and Mac Miller entered at Nos. 1-2, but then a new Coldplay album and a new version of a very old Beatles album popped in at Nos. 3-4. Meanwhile, on the song chart, Adele releasing her first new music in six years, “Easy on Me,” made for an easy No. 1 bow. Young Thug’s “Punk” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 88,900 album-equivalent units, somewhere in the mid-range of where albums have been debuting lately. It scored...
ENTERTAINMENT
themusicuniverse.com

Young Thug scores second No 1 album of 2021

In an unstoppable run this year, Young Thug earns his second No. 1 album of 2021 as Punk debuts at the top of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The album, released via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment, is Thug’s second album release of the year, following his and Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation album Slime Language 2, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2021. Punk is also Thug’s third No. 1 album, following Slime Language 2 and 2019’s So Much Fun.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Punk

Young Thug’s new album, Punk, opens softly and strangely. The acoustic, drumless “Die Slow” was recorded in a Venice hotel room two years ago; before Thug starts rapping in earnest, he notes people “riding past on boats” through the canals below. He goes on, in that ad-libbed intro, to wobble back and forth between pride and shame, reporting that he only consumed one pint of lean on his most recent tour, but that tour kept him from attending his son’s birthday. (Punk occasionally resembles 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls, and that birthday aside, in particular, recalls the line: “I’m so busy, it make me feel like I’m in and out my kids’ lives.”) “Die Slow” then gives way to a verse about his brother’s narrow escape from a life sentence and his mother’s brush with death—but that verse is interrupted only six bars in when Thug’s take unravels into an unstructured monologue about his parents’ breakup, a shooting, a hit-and-run, and what sounds like two different sheriff’s deputies.
MUSIC
