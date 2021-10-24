Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Fentress; Overton; Pickett; Putnam; Van Buren; White FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Pickett, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, White, Cumberland and Van Buren Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost and freeze conditions are expected again early Friday morning, so additional watches or warnings will likely be needed.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO