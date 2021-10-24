CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Motherlode...

alerts.weather.gov

