Butte County, CA

Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect small plants and tender vegetation. Target Area: Carroll; Franklin; Madison FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Carroll, Madison and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...These conditions may kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Craighead; Mississippi; Poinsett FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of West Tennessee and East Arkansas. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southern New London FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis October 2021 Climate Narrative for Northern/Eastern Maine October 2021 was much warmer than average with below to around average total precipitation and no measurable snowfall. All of our climate sites averaged about 5 degrees above the 1991- 2020 climate norms. The following are monthly average temperatures (deg F) and rankings for each site compared to all time record warmest Octobers and varying lengths of record: ...2021... ...All Time Record... ...Records Began Caribou 49.9 2nd 51.4 from 2017 1939 Houlton 49.9 2nd 51.3 from 2017 1948 Millinocket 51.3 3rd 52.9 from 2017 1902 Bangor 53.1 4th 55.5 from 2017 1925 The warmest portion of the month was between the 11th and 23rd with the rest of the month featuring slightly below to slightly above normal temps. Warmest high temps occurred on the 12th and 13th with all climate sites reaching the mid to upper 70s. The coldest lows of upper 20s to lower 30s occurred mostly on the mornings of the 28th-30th. The consistent warmth of this month and little in the way of significantly below average temperature days resulted in delayed fall tree colors and very late first freezes for our region as exemplified by Caribou`s new latest first freeze set on the 25th this month which was 8 days later than the prior latest first freeze recorded on October 17th 1970. Total precipitation for the month ranged from about 60 percent of average across northern and inland eastern areas upwards to 120 percent of average across western inland and Downeast areas. Most days this month were dry or featured little in the way of precipitation, with major rainfall events occurring on the 16th/17th and 30/31st contributing to the lion share of the total precipitation of this month. Warm temperatures prevented any accumulating snowfall events across all except the highest (uninhabited) portions of the region, not very unusual for October given very low snowfall averages. What was unusual was that there were even hardly any flurries this month, which normally occurs by the latter half of October, especially across the north. The Climate Prediction Center`s outlook for the month of November is calling for somewhat increased odds of above average temperature and slightly above average odds of above average precipitation for our region. Normal November temps for the 1991-2020 period for Northern (Downeast) Maine are lows of lower to mid 20s (upper 20s to around 30) and highs of upper 30s to lower 40s (mid to upper 40s). Normal November total precipitation for the entire region is around 3.50 inches with normal snowfall ranging from 2 to 4 inches over Downeast areas upwards to around 12 inches across far northern areas.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, Central and Southeast Howard and Central and Southeast Montgomery Counties. In Virginia, Fairfax County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
HENRY COUNTY, TN

