CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-24 15:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-24 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; St. Clair; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
County
Colusa County, CA
County
Glenn County, CA
County
Tehama County, CA
City
Mcfarland, CA
City
Shasta, CA
City
Colusa, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Fairfield FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Mountains#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#The Flood Watch
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Albemarle, Eastern Loudoun, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Albemarle; Eastern Loudoun; Nelson; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Spotsylvania; Stafford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Nelson, Albemarle, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Stafford, Spotsylvania and Eastern Loudoun Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 from Medford south to Ashland, and the cities of Medford, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the south end of the Rogue Valley between Phoenix and Ashland. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clay; Greene FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 13:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 8500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Counties. In Arkansas, Clay and Greene Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Alexander by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alexander FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far southwestern Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy