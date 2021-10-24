Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis October 2021 Climate Narrative for Northern/Eastern Maine October 2021 was much warmer than average with below to around average total precipitation and no measurable snowfall. All of our climate sites averaged about 5 degrees above the 1991- 2020 climate norms. The following are monthly average temperatures (deg F) and rankings for each site compared to all time record warmest Octobers and varying lengths of record: ...2021... ...All Time Record... ...Records Began Caribou 49.9 2nd 51.4 from 2017 1939 Houlton 49.9 2nd 51.3 from 2017 1948 Millinocket 51.3 3rd 52.9 from 2017 1902 Bangor 53.1 4th 55.5 from 2017 1925 The warmest portion of the month was between the 11th and 23rd with the rest of the month featuring slightly below to slightly above normal temps. Warmest high temps occurred on the 12th and 13th with all climate sites reaching the mid to upper 70s. The coldest lows of upper 20s to lower 30s occurred mostly on the mornings of the 28th-30th. The consistent warmth of this month and little in the way of significantly below average temperature days resulted in delayed fall tree colors and very late first freezes for our region as exemplified by Caribou`s new latest first freeze set on the 25th this month which was 8 days later than the prior latest first freeze recorded on October 17th 1970. Total precipitation for the month ranged from about 60 percent of average across northern and inland eastern areas upwards to 120 percent of average across western inland and Downeast areas. Most days this month were dry or featured little in the way of precipitation, with major rainfall events occurring on the 16th/17th and 30/31st contributing to the lion share of the total precipitation of this month. Warm temperatures prevented any accumulating snowfall events across all except the highest (uninhabited) portions of the region, not very unusual for October given very low snowfall averages. What was unusual was that there were even hardly any flurries this month, which normally occurs by the latter half of October, especially across the north. The Climate Prediction Center`s outlook for the month of November is calling for somewhat increased odds of above average temperature and slightly above average odds of above average precipitation for our region. Normal November temps for the 1991-2020 period for Northern (Downeast) Maine are lows of lower to mid 20s (upper 20s to around 30) and highs of upper 30s to lower 40s (mid to upper 40s). Normal November total precipitation for the entire region is around 3.50 inches with normal snowfall ranging from 2 to 4 inches over Downeast areas upwards to around 12 inches across far northern areas.

