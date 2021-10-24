CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Motherlode by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-25 04:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-25 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bond, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; St. Clair; Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central and east central Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 01:48:00 SST Expires: 2021-11-02 14:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all islands of American Samoa * Through Tuesday Evening. * A trough to the northeast of American Samoa continues to move closer to the territory. This system will likely produce widepsread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms. These conditions may cause flooding in low-lying areas, run-offs and deep ponding on roads, the overflow of streams, and low visibility during heavy showers. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 148 Vaveao Aso Lua Novema 2 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le afiafi Aso Lua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i matu i sasa`e o le a se`e lata mai i le atunu`u. O le a fa`atupula`ia le tetele o timuga, mamafa i taimi fa`apea faititili e pa pa ai. O le a mafua ai fo`i ona iai lologa i nofoaga maualalo, tafega ma lologa i le auala tele, o le si`isi`i o le vai i auvai, fa`apea le faigata ona vaai mamao i taimi e mamafa ai timuga. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Passaic FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Orange, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Orange; Putnam FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic County. In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New York, Orange and Putnam Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is potential for a hard freeze (temperatures 28 degrees or below) Wednesday Night into early Thursday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southeast Suffolk FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Near freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Southern New London County. In New York, Southeast Suffolk County. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Louisa, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Western Louisa FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Western Louisa, Eastern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Randolph FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Randolph IL County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from Midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Modoc County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For the High Wind Warning. In Oregon, highway 31 north of Paisley to Summer Lake, and higher terrain across eastern Klamath County and Lake County. In Northern California, highway 299 at Cedar Pass and the Warner mountains in eastern Modoc County. For the Wind advisory, In Oregon, portions of highway 140 east of Lakeview, highway 399 north of Valley Falls and higher terrain in Lake and eastern Klamath County. In California, highway 299 east of Alturas and higher terrain in Modoc County. * WHEN...From 8 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, far southwestern Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Interstate 5 south of Yreka, including the cities of Grenada and Weed. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 8 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to be strongest in the south end of the Shasta Valley from Grenada south to Weed. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Botetourt; Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. Areas of frost. * WHERE...Botetourt and Rockbridge Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Johnson; Massac; Pope; Pulaski; Union FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally south of a line extending from Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 13:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-11-03 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Light to Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Heaviest snowfall will be through early evening today. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges above 8500 feet. * WHEN...Through 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to hunters and hikers. Poor visibility in moderate snow could lead to people becoming disoriented or lost. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-03 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: New Castle FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northern to southern New Jersey, far southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the urbanized centers will drop into the upper 30s, however it will be colder in the outlying areas.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-04 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Morning lows near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky * WHEN...Early Wednesday morning and again early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-03 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Door FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Door County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

