CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles fans flock to Vegas for 4-day tailgate in Las Vegas

By Mick Akers
reviewjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent shades of green were evident throughout Allegiant Stadium Sunday as Philadelphia Eagles faithful made their presence felt in Las Vegas. Eagles fans are one of the best traveling fan bases in the NFL, so it should have been no surprise, especially for the team’s first trip to Las...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

New Details Emerge From QB Joe Flacco Trade Between Eagles, Jets

In the wake of Zach Wilson’s knee injury, the New York Jets decided to strike a deal on Monday to land veteran quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles backup Joe Flacco. The teams agreed to a trade a short while after their losses on Sunday and made the transaction official on Monday afternoon. The Jets received Flacco and sent a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Eagles in return.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Griffith
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders trade deadline: Help needed on offensive, defensive lines?

The Rams’ surprising trade for Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller on Monday was either a precursor to a busy NFL trade deadline or merely a one-and-done from a team trying to maximize its wide-open Super Bowl window. The Raiders, 5-2 after their bye week and first in the AFC...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Tailgating#Tailgate#American Football#Allegiant Stadium#Raiders#The Seahawks Saints#The Raiders Eagles
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game preview and prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, and here is our preview and prediction for the matchup. The final game before the much-needed bye for the Las Vegas Raiders is a tricky one. If records were an indicator of talent, then the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) seem like an overmatched and easy opponent.
NFL
Yardbarker

Injury report: Eagles near full health ahead of trip to Las Vegas

The Eagles only have one starter listed as questionable and that’s S Anthony Harris. He reportedly suffered a pair of hand injuries but that didn’t stop him from working through individual drills earlier this week, which is a positive sign. If he is unable to go then Marcus Epps will likely be the next man up, as K’Von Wallace climbs back to a potential return off of IR.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

PREGAME NOTEBOOK: Eagles Hope to Continue Road Success in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – It’s been 10 days since the Eagles last played, 10 days to stew over a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that time, they have re-evaluated both their offense and defense, with the offense perhaps ready to give the ball more to RB Miles Sanders and the defense trying to figure out how to start games quicker and adjust faster in-game, among other things.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy