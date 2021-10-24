CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New 10-digit dialing for 516 numbers, walk in Jones Beach aid in suicide prevention fight

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2,000 people participated in the “Walk Out of the Darkness” event at Jones Beach State Park on Sunday to help raise money for suicide prevention. The walk was hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “I'm here because my daughter Anneleise McCain committed suicide in July...

newjersey.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
280living.com

Suicide prevention walk returns to Veterans Park

The Out of the Darkness Walk suicide prevention walk is back in person this year after being virtual last year. The walk, which supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will take place Sunday, Nov. 7, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and the event will last from 2:30-4 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WMBF

Myrtle Beach hosts record-breaking walk promoting suicide prevention

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An event aiming to promote suicide prevention broke new records in the Grand Strand on Saturday. The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” was held in Myrtle Beach, with organizers saying at least 350 people signed up this year. It’s now the largest suicide prevention walk ever to take place in South Carolina, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS New York

Suicide Prevention Walks Taking Place Across US This Weekend

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suicide prevention community walks will be held across the country and here in our area this weekend. They are part of the Out of the Darkness Movement, which began in 2004. The events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and raise awareness about mental health. “I think there’s a misconception about people who die by suicide, that there was nothing we could do to stop their death, and really, suicide is preventable. If we can get people away from their crisis moment, we can save lives,” volunteer Hannah Moch said. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu will host this Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk. It’s at Pier 16 at the South Street Seaport starting at 10 a.m. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can also text the word “TALK” to 741-741.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
live5news.com

Riverfront Park hosting suicide prevention and awareness walk

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will gather in North Charleston on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness for suicide prevention. The “Out of the Darkness” walk is an annual event to support education and support programs from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization says its goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent in the United States by the year 2025.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jones Beach
WPTV

988 launches as the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is launching a new number for people in crisis to call: 988. By dialing 988, callers are connected directly with the National Suicide Prevention line's suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors. Because many phone numbers in Palm Beach County...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wbiw.com

Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition to host Suicide Awareness Walk

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host a Suicide Awareness Walk Saturday, November 5th at Noon at Thornton Park in Bedford. This annual event is for those who have lost loved ones or know someone who has dealt with loss. These individuals as well as those who struggle with mental illnesses are invited to join the coalition for the walk.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Aids Walk Marks 40 Years of Fighting HIV/AIDS

HIV and AIDS is the cause of nearly one million deaths each year. For a disease that claims the lives of so many loved ones, the community came together on Saturday, not just to remember the loss, but to celebrate how far we’ve come in the fight and the strides we will continue to make in the future.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Blue Springs Examiner

Ten-digit dialing helps with setup of national suicide hot line

Everyone in Missouri area codes 816, 314, 417 and 660 is now required to dial 10 digits– the area code plus the local number – for all local calls. This is is preparation for the national suicide prevention lifeline – 988 –which goes into effect in July 2022. There are...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

New Survey Says Mental Health Is North Texas Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of stress for families. Half of all children, ages 6 to 17, have a caregiver who is concerned that the pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and their mental health. “There’s an increase in children that are being diagnosed or have been told by a healthcare provider that they have...
KIDS
CBS Detroit

I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy