New 10-digit dialing for 516 numbers, walk in Jones Beach aid in suicide prevention fight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Suicide prevention community walks will be held across the country and here in our area this weekend. They are part of the Out of the Darkness Movement, which began in 2004. The events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause and raise awareness about mental health. “I think there’s a misconception about people who die by suicide, that there was nothing we could do to stop their death, and really, suicide is preventable. If we can get people away from their crisis moment, we can save lives,” volunteer Hannah Moch said. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu will host this Sunday’s Out of the Darkness Walk. It’s at Pier 16 at the South Street Seaport starting at 10 a.m. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can also text the word “TALK” to 741-741.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO