Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cooler work week start, severe weather possible Tuesday

By Lisa Teachman
KSN.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn active stretch of weather carries over into early this week as two potent storm systems track through the Central High Plains. One of those systems impacts us today. Last night strong storms targeted central into eastern Kansas, bringing beneficial rain to select areas. Now we are in position of the...

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Heavy Snow Heading For Parts Of Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A quick burst of snow hit many parts of northern Colorado and the high country on Monday. For the most part, it didn’t accumulate to much, but it was the first round of snow for many areas. (credit: CBS) This was just a teaser for what is to come! More heavy snow is heading our way, mostly for the high country. We have Winter Weather Advisories in place through Wednesday morning for the northern and central mountains. This means travel could be tough at times, especially along I-70 and Rabbit Ears Pass. For the Denver area, we most likely will see rain on Tuesday afternoon. We should stay above freezing, so snow chances are fairly slim. Northern Colorado could see some more light snow, along with fog in the morning. Parts of Wyoming are in for some freezing fog, so northern Larimer and Weld counties could see some as well. Also expect fog in parts of the foothills and south of Denver. (credit: CBS) A bit of morning rain possible on Wednesday for the Front Range, but it won’t last long. After that, we start to dry out and should have sunshine by the afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
Wbaltv.com

❄️ Maryland's first frost and freeze of season expected overnight

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Tuesday will be cloudy and cooler with showers developing this morning. Highs will be below normal, near 50 degrees. Showers will continue this afternoon then taper before sunset. With clearing skies tonight, it will turn much colder. Tonight will bring the first frost and freeze to...
MARYLAND STATE
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
CBS DFW

Cold Front Coming For North Texas With ‘Sharp Temperature Gradient’

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A slow moving cold front is passing through North Texas Monday night and will continue to slide southeast Tuesday, Nov. 2. We will experience a sharp temperature gradient across North Texas in the afternoon hours. Temperatures at 4:00 pm will be in the lower 50s in the NW parts of North Texas while temperatures will be in the mid 70s in the SE. The temperature gradient is defined as the change in temperature over the change in distance. So, at 4 p.m. the temperature in Palestine is forecast to be 76° and the forecasted temperature in Bowie is forecast to be 53°. That is a difference of 23°. On a straight line, there is approximately 179.04 miles from Palestine to Bowie. While not dramatic, the temperature gradient is 0.12° per mile. What that means is that parts of North Texas call for sweatshirts and pants while other parts call for shorts and t-shirts. However, all of North Texas will be cool to cold on Wednesday with them temperatures for all of us in the 40s to 50s.
TEXAS STATE
wvlt.tv

Your Forecast: Tracking cooler showers

The Knoxville City Council general election is Nov. 2. Here are the candidates and how you can find your voting location. West High School to host meetings on school mascot. School officials will discuss possibly changing the mascot after people submitted a petition. TWRA investigating boat crash on Fort Loudon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Snow Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cooler air has arrived and radar is showing pockets of snow in the Laurels. While I expect the Pittsburgh area to be dry for the rest of the day, that isn’t likely going to be the case for everyone. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Places north of I-80 will see rain (and even a low snow chance) during the afternoon and evening with the first lake effect event of the year occurring on Lake Erie’s southern coast. While the rain chance moves out today, the cold air is really just now arriving. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) I fully expect we will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Wet and windy weekend expected as temperatures approach freezing

A frosty, wet and windy weekend can be expected for many as temperatures begin to dip across the UK as winter weather fast approaches.Cooler weather with some sunny spells and showers are likely for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the coldest and wettest weather expected in the north and west of the UK.Helen Roberts, a meteorologist with the Met Office, expects warmer temperatures in the south with a high of 11 or 12 degrees, but single figures elsewhere.On Wednesday, a northerly wind will bring with it a cold breeze and temperatures approaching freezing. Further showers are also likely to begin in...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mostly Cloudy Election Day, Off & On Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers. Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s. (CBS4) On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable. King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On...
MIAMI, FL

