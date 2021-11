With all the recent talk about modified muffler vehicles, why is nobody holding the Registry of Motor Vehicles accountable or investigating their unwillingness to confront it when other states are? I’ve been told by local police, politicians, and the registry that “it’s hard” and they don’t know how to handle it. When I contacted local leadership, they deferred to the registry, and told me to contact local authorities. Local authorities defer back to the state.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO