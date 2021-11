Last year Joe Burrow’s biggest weakness was throwing the ball deep. In fact, you could say he was the worst deep ball thrower in the league:. This year, he has the most touchdown passes of 30+ air yards in the entire NFL. You might say he’s now the best deep thrower in the NFL. So what’s changed? Did Burrow hit the weights and gain a stronger arm? Did the pro game start to slow for him? What is going on?!

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO