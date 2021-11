A few weeks ago, my roommates and I did the unthinkable — we went to a Fordham football game. When I told my other Lincoln Center (LC) friends that we were spending our Saturday evening at Jack Coffey Field, they all asked us why. The reason we gave: We wanted to experience a college tradition and cheer on our school. The real reason: We had nothing better to do and it was free.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO