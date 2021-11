For the second year in a row, the New England Patriots are a bad football team. It hurts to write it out, it’ll hurt to read it, but that’s simply the way it is. Sure, we can play the “what if” game and say that they are just a handful of plays away from being 5-1. They have simply handed the other team the game more often than not, with their only decisive defeat coming against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO