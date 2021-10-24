Showers likely overnight Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 24TH: 34°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6: 12 PM

Sunday started off with some patchy fog and gave way to sunshine. The high temperature in the mid-50’s. As the day progressed the cloud cover began to build ahead of a low-pressure system headed our way.

Tonight, Sunday night, showers are likely overnight and starting aroud 5:00 PM on Sunday associated with the slow-moving frontal system. The chance for rain will go into Monday. Accumulation Sunday night to Monday morning will be around .50″ with some areas seeing around .75″

Monday the chance of rain continues with the slow-moving warm front. The temperatures will warm as the front moves through with a high in the high 60’s. Around 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM there rain will end and we will have mostly cloudy skies. As the cold front moves in behind the warm front there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday night. When it is not raining we will see mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday the rain chance remains as the frontal system moves to the east. Temperatures will dip back down to the mid-50’s for a high for the rest of the week. There is a chance of isolated showers Wednesday, but After the frontal system moves through there will be a brief break in the showers on Wednesday as weak high pressure builds in; this will through Thursday. Going into Friday there is a chance for rain as another low-pressure system moves through going into Halloween weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

