Over the past few days, several “Bitcoin Strategy ETFs” have listed in the US and have garnered a record number of assets. Today, we seek to determine whether this is a trick or a treat. The answer depends on what kind of investor you are; for traders, ETF Issuers, Futures Exchanges, hedge funds and arbitration desk, this is a massive treat. On the other hand, buy and hold investors, RIAs and other allocators may consider this marriage of ETFs and Bitcoin a nasty trick. There is no denying the fruits of this collaborative disruption; ETF issuers and regulators have created something historic, but is this Frankenstein’s creation perfect for all investors?

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO