Michigan may have lost its first game of the season, but it hasn’t lost the confidence of college football voters just yet. The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) only fell three spots, to No. 9, in the AP Top 25 poll following a 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh’s team is No. 10 in this week’s AFCA USA Today Coaches’ Poll.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO