Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis VegFest returns, promotes vegan and cruelty-free food

By Ala Errebhi
 9 days ago

ST. LOUIS – If you enjoy everything vegan and love animals, you were probably at the VegFest Sunday at Forest Park.

The St. Louis Animal Rights Team hosted the third annual event to promote positivity and eating healthy.

“The animals…what we do to animals is killing the environment. It’s making..when we eat, murder, we become angry. And it’s just bad energy that we’re taking in. When the animals are suffering, we take in that suffering,” said event manager Katy Brown.

Amie Simmons, owner of Floydy Pants Ranch, a gluten-, dairy-, and egg-free ranch. She said she was happy to be part of an event that raises awareness about animal cruelty.

“It’s all I want in the world, is for people to understand that not eating animals is always an option. Animals and their products. Because they suffer a lot and humans cause that suffering, and we could really change it with how we spend our money,” said Simmons.

She’s been in business for just over a year and a half now.

Another business offering vegan food is The Happy Bakery in O’Fallon, Illinois.

“It’s nice to see everyone come together, everyone’s just so happy to be here all the time. And people with a like mindset, and it’s a good way to provide food for people who maybe are just interested in trying out vegan stuff,” said Jennifer Jackson, Happy Bakery. “They have so many options, they don’t have to drive around the city they can just come here and try a little bit of everything.”

Visitors enjoyed food and merchandise from more than 40 vendors.

“I wanted to make sure that the African American community had a different way of thinking about their food,” said Katura Wash, vice president of the St. Louis Animal Rights Team and CEO of A Good Day to Be Black and Vegan. “Instead of just going back to like a soul food-type of unhealthy way of eating, that we can incorporate soul food but we can also incorporate it in a healthy way.”

