The two SMT V demons for October 19, 2021 already appeared. This time, both characters take flight. Atlus showed off how Quetzalcoatl and Incubus will appear in SMT V. Quetzalcoatl ended up being the first of the SMT V demons to appear today. This winged snake is based on the Aztec god of the same name. The character uses damaging and healing skills in the trailer. For example, Maragion+4 comes up first. Then he used Matarunda+2 to lower foes’ attack. Finally, he used the revival skill Recarm.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO