Video Review – My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (2021)

Written By: Yōsuke Kuroda; Based on the manga series and characters created by Kōhei Horikoshi. Izuku Midoriya, aka Deku, and his other hero-in-training classmates of UA High School return in their latest big-screen adventure for the My Hero Academia series. In World Heroes’ Mission, it’s all hands on deck. The fanatical Humarize cult has developed a dangerous gas bomb loaded with the Trigger drug that when released can topple cities. The Humarize cult, led by the madman Flect Turn, is well resourced and has bombs embedded in key cities all across the globe. With the fate of the world hanging in the balance, all of the active heroes around the planet and the top hero students have been mobilized to stop Flect turn before he plunges the world into chaos.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO