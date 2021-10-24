CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: Won't return Sunday

Arcega-Whiteside (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest...

The Spun

New Details Emerge From QB Joe Flacco Trade Between Eagles, Jets

In the wake of Zach Wilson’s knee injury, the New York Jets decided to strike a deal on Monday to land veteran quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles backup Joe Flacco. The teams agreed to a trade a short while after their losses on Sunday and made the transaction official on Monday afternoon. The Jets received Flacco and sent a conditional sixth-round pick back to the Eagles in return.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Raiders#American Football#Arcega Whiteside
The Spun

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon. With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Eagles’ Performance On Sunday

Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans reportedly call Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a trade

The Tennessee Titans are 5-2 with wins over the AFC’s top-two seeded teams from last year’s playoffs, is this the time to push for another big trade?. There is a report from Dan Sileo that the Tennessee Titans have reached out to Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles to discuss a potential trade for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eviction Notice: Rent is Late

Eagles fans are one of the most loyal fan bases in all of professional sports. They are also the most passionate, for the good or the bad. When a team is buzzing, “Go Birds!” is being shouted across the airport. When a team is bad, it’s calling for the coach’s and quarterback’s head. This season is no different. And unfortunately for everyone, the Eagles are bad. Sitting at 2-5 heading into a road trip to Detroit, being 1-0 seems like years ago. Play calling has been horrific, offense is entirely one-dimensional, and the team has zero discipline. Since we are giving out flowers, Jalen Hurts’ play has not been any better. This team has no identity and have a very long season ahead of them. The only plus is draft capital and knowing Coach Sirianni and Hurts are NOT the future of Eagles football.
NFL
CBS Sports

Who's winning the Carson Wentz trade? Dissecting how the Colts and Eagles are faring since blockbuster deal

One of the boldest moves of the 2021 offseason saw the Indianapolis Colts send the No. 84 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, plus a conditional draft pick in the 2022 draft to the Philadelphia Eagles for Carson Wentz. (The pick becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75% of the team's snaps and is a second-rounder otherwise.) Indy has been searching for a long-term answer at quarterback since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck, and after cycling through Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers, the team landed on Wentz.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zech McPhearson: Won't play Sunday

McPhearson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports. McPhearson hasn't practiced all week so it was a foregone conclusion that he'd miss Week 8. As a result, the Eagles will be short one of their special-teams options against the Lions.
NFL
NBC Sports

Miles Sanders unlikely to play Sunday but Eagles haven't ruled him out

It appears the Eagles have dodged a bullet with Miles Sanders’ injury, although Nick Sirianni said it’s unlikely the 3rd-year running back will play this weekend. Sanders suffered an ankle injury during the second quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Raiders Sunday in Las Vegas and was carted off the field.
NFL
CBS Philly

Boston Scott, Jordan Howard Score 2 TDs Apiece As Eagles Dominate Detroit Lions

DETROIT (CBS) — It was against the winless Detroit Lions, but the Eagles got the job done. Running backs Boston Scott and Jordan Howard scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as the Eagles toppled the Lions, 44-6, Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit to improve to 3-5 on the season. The Eagles’ offense looked completely different compared to the one head coach Nick Sirianni and company trotted out during the first seven weeks of the season. The offense featured more creativity in the running game and quarterback Jalen Hurts took more snaps under center. Scott had 60 rushing yards on 12 carries to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Von Miller trade means Eagles won’t have to face him this season

The Los Angeles Rams stole headlines on Monday by making a blockbuster trade for Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller. The Rams are clearly pushing their chips all in, giving up two Day 2 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft to complete the move. The Rams now have a defense that features Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and Miller. Pretty crazy.
