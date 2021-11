SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Caltrans is warning commuters they could be in for extra scares if they're traveling to Sacramento over the Halloween weekend. From 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, one lane in both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate-5 near downtown will close for construction work. If you're traveling north on I-5, the lane closures are from P Street to the American River Bridge. If you're traveling south, the closures run from the American River Bridge to R Street.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO