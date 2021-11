TAMPA, Fla. — The Bears’ 38-3 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday was hard to watch, so it would’ve been easy to miss some of the details. Here’s a look at three of them:. When rookie quarterback Justin Fields fumbled in his preseason debut against the Dolphins, he brushed it off because it didn’t result in a turnover. But now he has fumbled six times during the season and lost two of his three fumbles Sunday. “I’m not concerned with his [ball] security,” coach Matt Nagy said.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO