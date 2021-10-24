Hundreds help send Braves off to Houston as quest to win World Series begins

ATLANTA — The Braves are ready to party like it’s 1999 as they head off to the World Series for the first time in 22 years.

The Houston Astros are getting home field advantage in Houston for the first two games in the best-of-seven World Series.

Even though the Braves won’t be able to bring the World Series title home before returning to Atlanta for Game 3, fans can send them off in style to bring a lead back to Truist Park.

The team is departing from the stadium at 12 p.m. Monday.

Fans are invited to bring their signs, don their favorite gear and line up outside the Third Base Gate on Battery Avenue to cheer the team on as they head out for Houston.

If you can't make it to send the team off, show us how you #RepTheA here and your favorite World Series memories here.

