CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIpnp_0cbNEMhP00
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) runs away for a long touchdown after making a catch during the second half of an NFL game Sunday in Baltimore. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BALTIMORE — Ja’Marr Chase caught Joe Burrow’s pass over the middle, avoided two players diving at his legs and spun past another defender into the clear.

If that passing tandem progresses the way Cincinnati hopes, Sunday’s long touchdown against Baltimore might be remembered as the moment the rest of the league had to take the Bengals seriously as contenders.

“We’re starting to earn respect,” coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including that pivotal 82-yarder to Chase in the third quarter, and the Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory.

The Bengals (5-2) drew even with the Ravens (5-2) atop the division, a sign that Burrow and Chase might be ahead of schedule in turning around this struggling franchise. The former LSU teammates were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter to the finish.

Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas’ franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.

“We’ve got so many weapons, the defense is playing great ball right now,” Chase said. “I think the sky is the limit for us.”

The blowout win probably quieted some of the external skepticism about Cincinnati’s solid start, although Taylor felt the Bengals had been playing well for a while. They’d already won a road game within the division last month against Pittsburgh.

“I feel like it started before this,” Taylor said. “These are kind of things we needed to check off. This team has really taken it to us the last several times.”

The Bengals snapped a five-game losing streak against the Ravens. Baltimore’s three most recent wins in the series were by a combined score of 114-19.

Lamar Jackson threw for 257 yards and ran for 88, but he was sacked five times as the Ravens lost for the first time since their opener at Las Vegas. Jackson found Marquise Brown for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter that put Baltimore up 17-13, but the Ravens’ only lead of the game was brief.

Burrow needed only four plays to put Cincinnati back in front on a 32-yard strike to C.J. Uzomah. After a Baltimore punt, he connected with Chase on his long TD to make it a 10-point lead.

Chase came into the week with a league-best five catches of 40 yards or longer. Nobody was going to run him down on this one after he made three Ravens miss.

Joe Mixon made it 34-17 with a 21-yard run in the fourth, and Samaje Perine added a 46-yarder.

“Congratulations to the Bengals. They came into a division game on the road and played great,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We were beaten soundly.”

The Ravens have started a season 5-1 four times, but never 6-1.

Burrow, the second-year quarterback taken No. 1 in last year’s draft, has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season.

“He played a great game today. This might have been his best game as a pro,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “We made it hard on him early, he made some adjustments and did what he was able to do. His playmakers made plays for him, too.”

Burrow found Uzomah for a 55-yard TD in the second quarter to put the Bengals up 10-3, but Baltimore immediately drove for a 1-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman.

Burrow guided Cincinnati on a 63-yard drive in the last couple minutes of the half. The Bengals managed only a field goal, but the ease with which they went down the field was a sign of things to come.

“After that, we came into the locker room, and it was like, we got ’em now,” Burrow said. “We’re rolling, we’re seeing things better and we’re making plays, so after that, we knew what was going to happen.”

At the top

Chase now has 754 yards receiving, the most for a player through the first seven games of his career since the AFL-NFL merger.

Streak broken

One thing that didn’t go Cincinnati’s way: The Bengals lost the opening coin toss for the first time in a while. Cincinnati had won 11 straight tosses — nine pregame and two at the start of overtimes — before Sunday.

Injury

Ravens RT Patrick Mekari left in the second quarter with an ankle injury.

Bengals: Cincinnati travels to play the New York Jets next Sunday.

Ravens: Baltimore has next week off before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 7.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals blowout Ravens in Baltimore, move into first place with 41-17 victory

Entering Week Seven, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had never lost to the Bengals as a starter. But these aren’t the Bengals of recent years. Cincinnati went into Baltimore and beat down the Ravens on Sunday, coming away with a 41-17 victory. Things got so bad for the Ravens that the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Game Recap: Bengals Defeat Ravens 41-17

The Bengals came into this week needing a big win to prove they belong at the top of the league. The Ravens kept it where a lot of us expected it through halftime. They took their first lead of the day early in the third quarter. Enter Ja’Marr Chase. Chase...
NFL
WLWT 5

Bengals best division rival Ravens 41-17

The Cincinnati Bengals improve their record to 5-2, with a statement win against division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. The Bengals have many reasons to be happy on the plane ride home, with all three positional groups stepping up to win 41-17. The defense fully embraced the "bend don't break" mentality,...
NFL
baltimorenews.net

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase Explodes on Ravens Defense

In the week leading up to the game, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was making the NFL "look easy." That didn't change Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati's young star exploded for eight catches for 201 yards in his first game at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL
chatsports.com

Postgame reactions to Bengals’ 41-17 win over the Ravens

The Bengals were massive underdogs going into M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, but they made a huge statement. Cincinnati beat the Ravens to go to 2-0 in the AFC North and 5-2 overall this week. There were a number of positive takeaways in this one, as it goes with the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
chatsports.com

12 winners and ZERO losers in Bengals’ 41-17 win over Ravens

Wow. This game was close for the better part of three quarters, but the Cincinnati Bengals played one of their best games in recent memory, as they beat the Baltimore Ravens soundly on their division rival’s home turf. Here are the winners from this week’s big win by the now...
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals Week 7 awards from 41-17 win over the Ravens

What a game, as the Cincinnati Bengals have become the national darlings for at least this week. Zac Taylor’s crew dominated the game—particularly in the second half—and they are in control of both the division and the conference, for the time-being. There were many great individual performances and plays in...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals thrash Ravens in 41-17 win, take hold of AFC North lead

The Cincinnati Bengals stunned the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, winning by a whopping 41-17. Not only did the Bengals defeat the Ravens, but they won by their largest margin of the season. The win snapped Cincinnati’s five-game losing streak against Baltimore, and they ended up with the most...
NFL
pressboxonline.com

Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 41-17 Loss To The Bengals

BALTIMORE — Throughout the first six games of the season, the Ravens had fashioned a couple of remarkable comebacks and escapes en route to a 5-1 record, tied for the best start franchise history. But in their first AFC North matchup of the season, the Ravens’ flaws were badly exposed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Jets#American Football#Afc North#Lsu
Cincinnati Herald

Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory. Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter. The Bengals drew even with the Ravens atop the division.
NFL
Mercury News

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 41-17 loss to Bengals | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium:. The result of this game is what happens when Lamar Jackson doesn’t dominate, control the tempo and mask the Ravens’ weaknesses. Jackson rushed 12 times for 88 yards and completed 15 of 31 passes for 257 yards, but he missed several open receivers in the first half, two of which might have resulted in touchdowns. He also held the ball too long, which contributed to the Bengals recording five sacks. Grade: C.
NFL
Bengals.com

Defense, Chase Leave Bengals' Calling Card In Defining 41-17 Victory Over Ravens

No question the Bengals had a statement win Sunday in Baltimore. But have they ever had such a complete and defining victory? They emerged into AFC relevancy with a stunning 520-yard offensive effort complemented by a defense that did things to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rarely ever done in a game their second units finished for the second straight week?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Joe Burrow after Bengals beat Ravens: 'Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums'

<div id="embedVideoContainer_10676470" class="embedVideo" data-values="id=459d910d-b9bc-479f-8e08-bbc9016aa01a&channel=nfl&key=10676470&prismId=459d910d-b9bc-479f-8e08-bbc9016aa01a"></div>. <p><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Joe-Burrow-36575" target="_blank">Joe Burrow</a></b> is leading the resurgence of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick led a 41-17 statement road win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday to improve his team to 5-2 and put them atop the AFC North.</p>. <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Baltimore...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 41-17 loss to Cincinnati Bengals

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Bengals are the team to beat in the AFC North. At least it looks that way after Sunday’s shellacking. On paper, the Ravens had the best offensive and defensive player on the field. But Joe Burrow outdueled ...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 7 Game Recap: Cincinnati Bengals 41, Baltimore Ravens 17

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals claimed first place in the AFC North Sunday, taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on the road, 41-17. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings.
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy